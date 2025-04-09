‘Crashlands 2’ Improves on the Original Game in Every Conceivable Way and Is a Crafting/Survival Masterclass (Review)

I jumped onto the Crashlands train rather late in its lifespan. And while I did enjoy my time with the game, I didn’t really fall in love with it the way that I expected to. That’s why Crashlands 2 was such a pleasant surprise to me in the long run. Gorgeous, easy to control, and has plenty to offer from the start. It’s easy to see that the development team at Butterscotch Shenanigans learned a lot from their first go in the survival/crafting genre. And everything on display here is polished beyond comprehension. Crashlands 2 is a masterful game, filled to the brim with personality, and just a genuine joy to play regardless of how much time I got to play. It was well worth the wait, and I can’t wait to see what else is in store for Crashlands fans down the line.

Screenshot: Butterscotch Shenanigans

Gorgeous Vistas and Great Controls Make ‘Crashlands 2’ a Treat To Behold

Crashlands 2 is simply gorgeous. Bright, colorful, and ready to pop off of the screen at any given time, it’s a visual smorgasbord of delight. Even when I’m getting my head pounded in by an enemy, I can’t help but stop and take in the view. As I continued exploring, enjoying the dorky walking animation that follows Flux wherever she may go, I just wanted to take some time and soak everything in. The original Crashlands, at the time of its release, was an adequate-looking game. Rocking that indie charm proudly, it had a unique style that reflected its simplistic survival gameplay. Much like everything else in Crashlands 2, the visual upgrade is tremendous.

I would go so far as to say it’s one of the most visually polished games I’ve played this year, indie or AAA. Everything in this world has life to it. Creatures feel suitably terrifying yet adorable at the same time. I want to pet them, even though I know there’s a good chance that they could bite my arm off without taking a moment to think about it. Pair this with some of the most wonderful animation work I’ve seen in the indie gaming scene in a minute, and you’ve got something that commands your attention without being too overwhelming.

What’s most impressive, however, is how visually clear everything is in Crashlands 2. Regardless of where you go, you’re never searching for what feels like forever to find what you need. The visual design here is incredibly top-notch, providing one of the most graphically impressive games I’ve seen on many fronts. Plus, it’s just such a happy game, even when things are at their worst. You can’t help but smile when you’re playing this.

Screenshot: Butterscotch Shenanigans

Crafting Is Important, Easy To Understand, and Just Plain Great in ‘Crashlands 2′

Crashlands 2 has 8 years of progress under its belt, so it’s easy to see how it’s already in this good of a shape. Plus, Flux has been here and done that kind of stuff before. She’s a master at her craft, and she’s not afraid to let us know that. Speaking of craft, that’s one of the biggest draws of the game, isn’t it? Well, players can rest easily. Crafting is great in Crashlands 2, as expected. Going off of my points above, thanks to the superb visual design language of the game, finding materials is never a chore here. During those initial first hours? It’s going to be a little difficult. But after you’ve gotten adjusted to the world and everything in it, Crashlands 2 plays like a dream come true.

In my eyes (and ears), a survival game can be made or broken by its sound and world design. This is another reason why I need to commend Butterscotch Shenanigans for creating and crafting one of the most cohesive game worlds. Every area, regardless of how early or late you find yourself in the game, feels wholly unique and exciting to explore. Even something as simple as walking into a house is surprisingly exciting and bombastic. It’s so silly that a game like this can have me so excited about its visuals, world-building, and sound design, but it just works in all the right ways.

Writing in Crashlands 2 is also another strong suit. The developers know who their target audience is. The type of folks that love corny humor and great puns. Something that Crashlands 2 is chock full of. It’s charming when it needs to be. But when it comes time to be serious, it knows how to deliver.

Screenshot: Butterscotch Shenanigans

‘Crashlands 2’ Is the Perfect Stepping Stone Into the Survival Genre, With Plenty To Love for Veterans

Crashlands 2 does something that I don’t see many survival games do in this generation. It offers a great take-off point for those who are new to the genre to experience. But also, it offers something to those who have been playing survival games longer than they may have realized. Visually resplendent, quirky, and weird, Crashlands 2 takes everything that made the original game great and just makes it so much better.

It’s a game that you can play for an hour a day or 10 hours a day and not get bored of. There’s always something new and interesting happening on Woanope. And even though I’ve already put a fair number of hours into this world? I know that I’m going to be returning here quite often. It’s the perfect game to play on a portable, as well. Graphically fantastic without pushing anything to its limits. Steam Deck play would be glorious for something like this.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Crashlands 2 is available now on Steam. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.