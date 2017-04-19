Learn About the Roots of Colombian Accordion Music with the Help of Quantic’s Globe-Trotting Record Collection

Over the last two decades, the multifarious Will Holland has produced a substantial 18 albums under various monikers and styles. The producer best known as Quantic has been a bandleader crafting jazz albums, an electronic music beatmaker, a discoverer of brilliant Colombian singers, a bossa nova guy, as well as one-half the production duo that gifted the world and that canonical iPod commercial with “My Swing Is Tropical” in 2007. As you should be able to guess, he plays instruments ranging from the accordion to the electric guitar, and as a DJ he’s revered for cavernous crates that have soundtracked spellbinding moments everywhere from Brooklyn nightclubs to cumbia-only Boiler Rooms and Cuba’s first major music festival



Growing up in the mid 80s in the small riverside town of Bewdley in the sprawling county of Yorkshire in the UK, Holland would trek as a teen to larger cities nearby like Birmingham to hit record stores and soak in the bustling music scene, gazing upon the rows of the many hotly tipped sleeves on the wall. It was a noble step up from his first time holding an actual record as young boy, one he was able to pick up after collecting 12 tokens from the side of a box of Corn Flakes. (If you were wondering, that record was none other than “Come on Eileen.”)



As Holland grew past finding music in cereal—and an early affinity for American groups like Fugazi—his early passion for zine-making as a 15-year-old led him into the wormhole of electronic music promos, soaking up pivotal drum and bass from Metalheadz, and later, the sultry trip-hop from the likes of Portishead as he was starting to produce beats on his own. In 2001, Quantic debuted as a producer with his album The Fifth Exotic, a masterclass in smoky, succulent downtempo that could soundtrack a mushroom trip just as well as an all-night study session.

During a seven year stint living in Cali, Colombia in the mid 2000s—a country Holland described to me as a “musical mecca”—we’ve gotten to know Quantic the far-sighted bandleader and collaborator—one who’s discovered talented vocalists and musicians everywhere from dusty small towns to bustling Latin cities. Just dive into his beat-riddled, horn-fueled album Magnetica,

recorded around 2014 when he was living in and around Colombia’s pacific region. It was there he met a teacher and folk singer named Nidia Góngora, who together with Holland just released a new album of sunny, danceable Latin rhythms this May called Curao on the UK’s Tru Thoughts Recordings.

THUMP: Can you tell me a bit about moving down to Colombia and how that fed your affinity for record collecting?

Quantic: I had a friend from New York whose grandfather was living in Colombia. I had been buying records in Puerto Rico a lot and started going to Panama, too. So Colombia was an obvious place to go, especially in Cali where I ended up living—they have an amazing, and crazy culture of record collecting. I heard about people in parks listening to records with an overhead projector that would show the cover. Everyone would be playing cowbells and dancing to the music in perfect synchronization because everyone knew the rhythms. I ended up staying with my friends grandfather and kept going back until I just stopped going back to England.





How does the vibe of this record different than some of your past collaborations? This record is a lot more techy I think. I’ve definitely been trying to focus on more of a modern sound. A lot of the early stuff I was doing with Nidia was more informed by classic Colombian stuff, afrobeat, and a lot of 70s related genres. I’ve tried to be really relevant [on this record]. Nidia comes from an amazing background; she’s a folkloric singer—a type called a cantora—which is native to Colombia’s Pacific Coast. Her mother was a singer, her mother’s mother was singer. So I didn’t want to just replicate those styles. The idea was to do something a little more modern and bring it to a modern audience. But we really tried to focus on not just putting a dance beat over something.



For someone who is mixing cultures in their music a lot, do you think a lot about the lines between appropriation and the sharing and influencing of other cultures? I think the direct approach to understanding [the sharing and influence of other cultures] is working with established singers from that culture, and working with established writers. Every piece that me and Nidia have created have been either new compositions or very collaborative. We tried to escape that mentality of just ripping a record and putting a beat under it. That’s not to say I haven’t sampled a bunch in the past, but always try to put [your music] into a new context. I’m not going to be sampling any prayer calls any time soon, though.



I’d love to hear some of the early records you were listening to when you first started traveling down to Colombia. This compilation Acordeones Sabaneros from the Discos Fuentos Estereo label has the best accordion players from Colombia in my opinion—people like Andres Landero, Aniceto Molina, and Alejandro Duran.





What’s the label culture down in Colombia like?

There’s just a hell of a lot of labels there going back to the 50s. They’re mostly based out of Medellín, like [the label] Fenta. Fenta started in Cartagena then moved [to Medellín] afterwards. One really fun thing about Colombia is they they produced 78 speed records for a long time. In America jukeboxes used to use 78s, and then they moved over to 45s. But in Colombia they just continued using 78s, so you can find pretty modern records from the late 70s on 78 speed, which is a bit rare.



How exactly would you describe the genre of what we’re listening to right now?

Well the name of the compilation is Acordeones Sabaneros—acordeones being an accordion, sabaneros the region. You have two schools of the Colombian accordion: Vallenato which is from Valledupar (Valley of Upar) and then Las Sabanas, which comes from towns that are more in the cattle region. After the music in Vallenato kind of exploded, it pretty much eclipsed the rest of the culture of recorded music in Colombia. I really love this sabanero shit because it’s a lot more rootsy and related to country living, and indigenous rights. A lot of the players were farmers who were growing stuff and cutting cane. It’s quite a political thing that labels like these popularized country folk. Andres Landero, for instance, became something of a god, especially in Mexico where he’s seen as a deity in the cumbia scene and elsewhere. You’ll see a picture of Jesus on the wall, and then a picture of Landero.



[La Contundencia – “Fiesta San Pachera”] is a cool example of a band that came out the Pacific Coast of Colombia, and really relates to the new record with Nidia. We have a few tracks that relate this style. It’s kind of like a marching band format from the Afro-Colombian heartland. It’s also akin to Carnival music because it comes from the celebration of San Pachera which happens every year. A lot of these songs became anthems that people still sing on the streets. It’s a really important record for the Pacific region.



Do you have anything that bridges the gap between this more traditional music and stuff that is more electronic?



Akuta Mhondoro is a record that I respect that I respect for being a nice meeting of those styles. This label Nyami Nyami has some really great shit. The front of the record shows a Calimbo, the back an 808. I like this because it’s a very rudimentary joint meeting of two things—the traditional and the electronic.

