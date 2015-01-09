Crawl Through Empty Corridors of Famous Sci-Fi Spaceships

What if the Death Star had a bridge connected to Star Trek‘s USS Enterprise or the freighter from Alien? If such a sci-fi amalgamation were to exist, it might look something like Spanish artist Serafín Álvarez’s virtual architecture project, Maze Walkthrough, an explorable video game world of interconnected hallways gathered exclusively from famous science fiction films. In it, players might explore the blaster-scarred walls of the Death Star before descending down a ladder to the living quarters from Discovery One, the ship in 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Videos by VICE

Maze Walkthrough is the latest incarnation of the Spanish artist’s ongoing project, Case Study: Sci-Fi Corridor. Álvarez has been collecting images of futuristic corridors on the Sci-Fi Corridor Archive Tumblr since 2013, many of which have been compiled into an enormous supercut of hallways, pod bays, and filmic foyers. This infatuation is expounded upon with Maze Walkthrough, allowing audiences to inspect the lonely ins and outs of iconic spaceships and contemplate how their intricate details relate to the rich worlds that produced them.

Explore the labyrinthine worlds of Maze Walkthrough for yourself by downloading the game here, or enjoy a few images of the fascinating corridor world below:

Visit the Sci-Fi Corridor Archives to see more snapshot’s of cinematic inspiration, and check out Álvarez’s website for a full list of his projects. Go to the Maze Walkthrough project page to download the game.

H/t Killscreen

Related:

Zero-G Simulator Lets You Float Through an Oculus Rift Space Station

Put Your (Virtual) Fist Through a $12 Million Monet

Generative Video Game Puts You Inside Mind-Bending Art Galleries

An Artist is Turning MC Escher’s ‘Relativity’ Into a Video Game