Watch a Box of Crayons Liquefy to Soup Before Your Eyes

Playtime for a kid can vear any sort of direction depending on a child’s personality. There is the idyllic picture of innocence: rolling around the sandbox or snowy front yard. Then there is the kid with an innate sense of mischief, who takes joy in pushing things to the limits. In a macro-shot video from the Let’s Melt This YouTube channel, the different forms of childhood play come together as crayons and fire tricks face off to produce a psychedelic spectacle of merging liquids. The licking flames condense the crayons into a marble soup, creating nebulous, multi-colored pools of color. The deterioration of each sculpturally-sound crayon seems to disintegrate before the viewer’s eyes, as wax transforms into rushing tribuaties that look similar to Hubble Telescope views.

