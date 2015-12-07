Crazy On-Pitch Fight Between Opposing Fans Postpones Chilean Primera Division Match

A match between Colo Colo and Santiago Wanderers was postponed yesterday after an insane and violent melee erupted inside Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander. Fans used giant metal poles, pieces of seats, and other objects just lying around the grounds to wage a widespread brawl across the field and seating areas. Many of the fans were masked and shirtless, waving around flares and haphazardly firing them at the other side.

Things got hairy in the lead-up to kickoff, and the referee had the players come off the pitch and postponed the match. The video above shows the whole scene. All hell breaks lose around the 5:30 mark, and just keeps going.

Despite postponing the game, Colo Colo were named Primera Division champs for the 31st time because rival club Universidad Catolica lost 1-0 to Audax Italiano. Colo Colo’s coach, Jose Luis Sierra, was happy about finishing on top, but less enthused with how the season ended.

“We have fought all season to arrive in first place and then sadly these incidents happen. It makes us sad, but the big loser is football.”

The violence also appears to have originated outside the stadium, with fans attacking each other in the streets and in cars before the match. Reuters reports at least one fan was seriously injured.