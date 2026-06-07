Crazy Taxi: World Tour Is Finally Officially Revealed

After many months of rumors, the return of Crazy Taxi is officially on the way. A reveal trailer and release window for Crazy Taxi: World Tour appeared during the Xbox Games Showcase 2026.

Play video

Nostalgic gaming fans got a surprise treat during the Xbox Games Showcase event with the first look at Crazy Taxi: World Tour. The trailer featured iconic music tracks and the kind of chaotic arcade-style driving that fans of the original Crazy Taxi will definitely remember.

Videos by VICE

The trailer ended with a tease that the game will arrive in 2027.

“It’s time for crazy driving, crazy adventure, and crazy money! Crazy Taxi is back and going global!

In this new high-octane adventure, follow Axel as he chases down the mysterious masked villains who stole his beloved taxi. Tackle extreme missions around the world all while earning some CRAZY money!”

In the World Tour Campaign players will embark on an adventure to recover Axel’s stolen car from a mysterious group of international car thieves. Throughout the story-driven campaign players will encounter quirky characters, tackle a variety of missions, and navigate diverse terrains across five unique cities around the world.

As Crazy Taxi fans would expect, the game also provides a lot of freedom to play your own way. Players can tackle unique side missions and odd jobs across the dynamic maps to rake in big money. There will also be the chance to unlock a variety of vehicles and customization options to create a one-of-a-kind ride.

Fans of the original game can also revisit that experience in Arcade Mode to race against the clock to each the most cash possible.

A new multiplayer mode will also allow players to face off against friends or online competitors in action-packed multiplayer modes.

Be sure to check back soon for more Crazy Taxi news and updates and lots of other reveals and announcements from the Xbox Games Showcase.

Crazy Taxi: World Tour is coming to XBOX Series X|S and XBOX on PC as an XBOX Play Anywhere title in 2027.