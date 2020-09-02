Cream of Mushroom Soup Recipe

Makes about 5 cups
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
2 cups|500 ml vegetable stock
1 ounce|30 grams dried shiitake mushrooms
4 tablespoons|55 grams unsalted butter
1 large yellow onion, finely diced
1 ½ pounds|680 grams thinly sliced button or cremini mushrooms
1 tablespoon finely chopped thyme
3 garlic cloves, minced
6 tablespoons|55 grams all-purpose flour
½ cup|125 ml white wine
1 cup|250 ml heavy cream
2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
- Bring the vegetable stock to a boil in a small saucepan over high. Remove from the heat and add in the mushrooms. Infuse for 30 minutes, then strain, discarding the solids.
- Melt the butter and the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the onion and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook until the liquid comes out, about 6 to 7 minutes more. Add the thyme and garlic and cook 2 minutes more, then stir in the wine. Cook for 2 minutes until evaporated slightly (there will still be a lot of liquid! and that’s ok), then stir in the flour. Cook 2 minutes longer, then slowly stir in the stock. Cook, stirring, until thick, about 3 minutes longer. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook 10 minutes. Stir in the cream and parsley and season with salt and pepper.
