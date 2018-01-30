Creamsicle Jell-O Mold Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 8 hours

Ingredients

for the first layer:

2 envelopes unflavored gelatin

2 cups|473 ml orange juice

½ cup|118 ml boiling water

½ cup granulated sugar

½ can preserved peach slices

for the second layer:

3 envelopes unflavored gelatin

2 cups|473 ml heavy cream

1 cup|237 ml boiling water

½ cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

½ cup canned mandarin orange segments

for the third layer:

2 envelopes unflavored gelatin

½ cup|118 ml boiling water

½ cup granulated sugar

2 cups|473 ml orange juice

½ can preserved peach slices

Directions

Make the first layer: Sprinkle the gelatin in ½ cup cold water until absorbed and softened, about 1 minute. Stir in orange juice, boiling water, and sugar and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Pour half the mixture into a 10-inch bundt mold. Set peaches next to each other around the top of the mold, then refrigerate until semi set, about 15 minutes. Pour in remaining gelatin mixture and set in refrigerator for 1 hour. To make the second layer, sprinkle the gelatin in ½ cup cold water until absorbed and softened, about 1 minute. Stir in the cream, boiling water, sugar, and vanilla and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Stir in the mandarin segments and pour over layer 1. Set in refrigerator for an additional 2 hours To make the third layer, repeat steps 1-3. Sprinkle the gelatin in ½ cup cold water until absorbed and softened, about 1 minute. Stir in orange juice, boiling water, and sugar and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Pour half the mixture into a 10-inch bundt mold. Set peaches next to each other around the top of the mold, then refrigerate until semi set, about 15 minutes. Pour in remaining gelatin mixture and set in refrigerator for an additional 2 hours. Once gelatin is completely set, invert mold onto a plate.

