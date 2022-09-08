Creamy Baba Ghanoush (Roasted Eggplant Dip) Recipe

Makes about 2 cups|450 grams

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

**INGREDIENTS

**1 medium eggplant (about 1 pound|450 grams)

½ cup|125 ml tahini

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 tablespoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

2 garlic cloves, peeled

1 lemon

sumac, to garnish

dukkah, preferably Edy’s, to garnish

pita chips, to serve

DIRECTIONS

Cook the eggplant, turning as needed, over an open gas flame until charred all over, 10 to 12 minutes. Alternatively, heat the oven to broil and cook, turning as needed, until charred all over, about 15 minutes. Place in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap for 15 minutes, then peel and discard the charred skin. Transfer the eggplant pulp, along with the tahini, olive oil, cumin, salt, and garlic to a food processor. Squeeze in the juice from the lemon and pulse until fully combined. Season to taste, then transfer to a bowl for serving. Garnish with sumac, dukkah, and a drizzle of olive oil, then serve with pita chips.

