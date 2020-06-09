Creamy Chicken Marsala Recipe

Serves 2
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
¼ cup|40 grams all-purpose flour
5 tablespoons|70 grams unsalted butter
4 tablespoons|60 ml olive oil
12 ounces|340 grams sliced button mushrooms
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1 cup|250 ml chicken stock
½ cup|125 ml marsala
½ cup|125 ml heavy cream
Directions
- Working with one chicken breast at a time, place the meat in a ziplock bag and, using a meat tenderizer, pound the meat to about ½-inch thick. Season all over with salt and pepper and set aside on a plate. Repeat with the other piece of chicken.
- Place the flour in a shallow dish and coat the chicken breasts all over in the flour.
- Melt 3 tablespoons of the butter with half of the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the chicken and cook, flipping once, until golden all over, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
- Add the remaining butter and oil to the skillet along with the mushrooms. Season with salt and pepper and cook, tossing occasionally, until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute, then add the chicken stock and marsala. Bring to a boil and cook until reduced by half, about 4 minutes. Stir in the cream and swirl to combine. Add the chicken and its juices to the skillet and simmer until thick, 1 to 2 minutes more.
- Divide the chicken among plates and top with mushrooms and sauce to serve.
