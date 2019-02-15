Creamy Cobb Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

for the salad:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

3 tablespoons kosher salt

3 garlic cloves, smashed

6 strips thick-cut bacon

4 large eggs

3 hearts of romaine, cut into ½-inch pieces

8 ounces|225 grams grape tomatoes, halved

4 ounces|113 grams blue cheese, crumbled

½ bunch chives, finely chopped

for the avocado dressing:

1 cup|220 grams plain yogurt

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 ripe avocado

1 garlic clove

3 tablespoons olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Poach the chicken: Place the chicken breasts, garlic, and salt in a large saucepan and cover with 5 cups|1183 ml of cold water. Heat over medium-high until it comes to a gentle simmer, then reduce the heat to low. Cook for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the juices run clear on the thickest part of the chicken. Remove from heat and reserve the chicken in the cooking liquid. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium. Add the bacon and cook, flipping once, until crisp, 7 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel lined plate and crumble into bite-sized pieces. Add the eggs to a small saucepan and cover them with water. Bring to a boil, then cover and turn off the heat. Let the eggs sit for 10 minutes off the heat, then drain and rinse with cold water. Peel and cut into quarter inch rounds. Make the dressing: Combine yogurt, lemon juice, avocado, and garlic in a food processor or blender. Purée until smooth. Slowly add in the olive oil and puree until combined. Remove and season with salt and pepper. To serve, remove the chicken from the poaching liquid, thinly slice, and season with salt. Dress the romaine in half of the avocado dressing. Distribute between four plates. Arrange the chicken, bacon, eggs, tomatoes, and blue cheese vertically in rows across the lettuce. Garnish with chopped chives and serve with extra avocado dressing on the side.

