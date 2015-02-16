Creamy Polenta with West West Blue Cheese Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 35 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

4 cups water

1 cup polenta

1 teaspoon table salt

3–4 oz. West West Blue cheese

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

crunchy (coarse) salt, to taste

Directions

1. In a heavy-bottomed pot over high heat, bring water to a boil. Once water is boiling, stir in polenta and salt. Turn heat down as low as possible and let simmer, stirring occasionally and scraping the bottom and edges of the pot. If polenta starts getting too thick, add a splash of water.

2. After half an hour (or longer if you want your polenta thicker), remove from heat. Serve warm, crumbled blue cheese on top of each serving and finishing with fresh ground pepper and a touch of crunchy salt.

