Creed and Nickelback Co-Headlining First ‘Summer of ’99 and Beyond’ Festival

If you’ve been longing for the days of rock yesteryear, then you need to plan to be in Wisconsin this July. That’s where Creed and Nickleback will co-headline the first “Summer of ’99 and Beyond Festival,” alongside a support line-up of whos who in ’90s alt-rock, post-grunge, and even a splash of nu-metal.

Taking place at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, WI on July 18 and July 19, the Summer of ’99 and Beyond Festival will feature the aforementioned gods of dad-rock, as well as bands like 3 Doors Down, Our Lady Peace, and Sevendust.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Feb. 21, and you can see the full lineup below.

July 18

Nickelback

+LIVE+

Daughtry

Tonic

Our Lady Peace

Lit

July 19

Creed

3 Doors Down

Sevendust

Mammoth WVH

Hinder

Vertical Horizon

Fuel

Right before the big festival, Creed will head out on the 2025 Summer of ’99 Tour, with support from 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Mammoth WVH, and Big Wreck. Tickets are available here, and you can see those dates by scrolling down.

7/9 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena (w/ 3 Doors Down & Mammoth WVH)

7/11 Syracuse, NY Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview (w/ 3 Doors Down & Mammoth WVH)

7/12 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (w/ 3 Doors Down)

7/15 Wantagh, NY Northwell at Jones Beach Theater (w/ Daughtry & Mammoth WVH)

7/16 Scranton, PA The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (w/ Daughtry & Mammoth WVH)

7/20 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center (w/ 3 Doors Down & Mammoth WVH)

7/22 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre (w/ 3 Doors Down & Mammoth WVH)

7/24 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium (w/ 3 Doors Down & Mammoth WVH)

7/26 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center (w/ 3 Doors Down & Mammoth WVH)

7/27 Memphis, TN FedExForum (w/ 3 Doors Down & Mammoth WVH)

7/29 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena (w/ Daughtry & Mammoth WVH)

8/1 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena (w/ Daughtry & Mammoth WVH)

8/2 Ridgedale, MO Thunder Ridge Nature Arena (w/ Daughtry & Mammoth WVH)

8/4 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater (w/ Daughtry & Mammoth WVH)

8/6 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (w/ Daughtry & Mammoth WVH)

8/7 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs (w/ 3 Doors Down & Mammoth WVH)

8/9 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre (w/ 3 Doors Down & Mammoth WVH)

8/10 Stateline, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys (w/ 3 Doors Down & Mammoth WVH) (Not a Live Nation date)

8/13 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (w/ 3 Doors Down & Mammoth WVH)

8/14 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre (w/ 3 Doors Down & Mammoth WVH)

8/16 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena (w/ Big Wreck & Mammoth WVH)

8/19 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place (w/ Big Wreck & Mammoth WVH)

8/20 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome (w/ Big Wreck & Mammoth WVH)