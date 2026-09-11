Creed Frontman Scott Stapp Paused Concert To Lead The Audience in a Worship Song

If you had “Creed singer Scott Stapp pauses concert to lead the crowd in Praise & Worship” on your 2026 Bingo card, mark it. Because that happened.

Country Chord reports that during the middle of the band’s Velocity Festival headlining set, Stapp paused the show. He then launched into a cover of Christian singer Brandon Lake’s 2020 Praise & Worship tune, “Gratitude“.

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Certainty Creed has always kind of toed the line when it comes to Abrahamic monotheistic spirituality. Songs like “With Arms Wide Open” and “Higher”. This, though, is definitely one of their more religiously glaring moments.

It’s not super surprising that Scott Stapp would carve out some time for a little worship moment in the middle of a Creed set. He’s long been transparent about how important his faith is. In 2024, he spoke with PEOPLE about his life and career, sharing that his faith has been carrying him through some tough times.

Scott Stapp has never been shy about his faith

“I’ve gone through a pretty difficult period in life over the last four years,” he told the outlet. “I’m hanging in there — just one hour at a time, one thing at a time. Taking little bites of the elephant and then just waking up again and doing it all over the next day. A lot going on, but all good stuff.”

Stapp also shared how his faith helped him set goals and dreams while carrying him through adversity.

“I didn’t have a dad, and I wanted one so bad. I was sad and just a little boy, alone with a single mom who didn’t come home until late,” he says. “And here we are today, with the highs and the lows and the journey that I’ve been on in my life. As long as I can keep centered in my faith and keep that as the center point in my life, things go right. Sometimes I kick myself, and I say, ‘Man, why couldn’t I have figured this out earlier?’”

Finally, Stapp also shared how his wife and kids have helped him relearn the meaning of love. “I never had a family like this. They’ve really demonstrated to me what a family is all about, and having each other’s back and sticking together. I’ve got to see what a real family is in action, and hopefully we’ll be able to carry that forward no matter how the story unfolds,” he said.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach