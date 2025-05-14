Creed Has Officially Entered the Indy 500

In what has to be the collaboration with the most Divorced Dad energy of the past decade, Creed has teamed up with a racing company and will be featured in the 2025 Indy 500.

It’s been announced that Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) has partnered with the post-grunge rock band, along with SiriusXM’s Turbo (channel 41), to feature Creed’s logo on the side of the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda driven by Felix Rosenqvist.

According to a press release, the car “will feature an electrifying new look inspired by the adrenaline-inducing collection of 90s and 2000s hard rock on SiriusXM’s exclusive Turbo channel.” Check out images of the car in the social media post below.

In a statement, Creed said: “We are excited to attend our first Indy 500 this Memorial Day weekend. Seeing this incredible car in person will be a highlight for us. Can’t wait to be there with all the fans to cheer on Felix and the entire Meyer Shank Racing Team.”

“It’s awesome to have CREED join us for the biggest race of the year,” added Mike Shank, co-owner of Meyer Shank Racing. “SiriusXM has been such a great partner in helping us bring new energy and personality into the sport through music, and to bring a band like CREED to the Indy 500 is something that we’re really looking forward to.”

Buttrock Racing Should be a real thing

Honestly, I absolutely love this. Give me a full race of cars branded with Buttrock bands. I want Nickelback, Puddle of Mudd, 3 Doors Down, Theory of a Deadman…all of them (except Trapt, no one wants Trapt).

I want to see the Staind car breakdown halfway through the race and have to forfeit. But look out, here comes the underdog car, Crossfade, hauling serious ass around the turn, coming neck-and-neck with Three Days Grace.

By the end of the race, it’s obviously going to be Creed or Nickelback to cross the finish line first, but the tension is so palpable. The cars keep pulling in front of one another, just slightly, making it nearly impossible to get a good perspective on who will emerge victorious.

Creed v Nickelback: a race for the ages

As the two cars roar past the checkered flag, officials have to go to the photo to determine who takes home the trophy…and it’s Nickelback! (It’s obviously Nickelback. Have you heard The Long Road?!)

This is the experience we deserve. Not all this corporate bullshit with food and clothing brands tattooed all over race cars. We should get to watch the cream of the 2000s rock and nu-metal scene battle it out for superiority while the Scream 3 soundtrack blasts through the stadium speakers. This is a hill I am willing to die on.

The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for Sunday, May 25th, with live race coverage airing on FOX starting at noon ET, as well as on SiriusXM IndyCar Nation (channel 218) and streaming on the SiriusXM app.