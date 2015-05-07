Lauren Flax from Creep Gives Evvol’s “Your Love” a Minimalist Makeover





Aussie-French-Irish trio Evvol are based in Berlin and make music that veers from narcotized, somnambulant synth compositions to a kind of avant-pop that’s at once dislocating and steeped in the 80s. It’ll find favor with Austra and Nicolas Jaar alike. The original of “Your Love” is hypnotic like modern dancers twirling to Philip Glass, but Creep’s Lauren Flax has put a whole new spin on the song, simmering away the more obvious pop ingredients, amplifying the tune’s ambient qualities, and garnishing with some glitch. Minimalist perfection. Bon Apetite!

