This Creepy Clock Tells Time with Crossed Eyes and Tongue Clicks

Here’s a riddle: “What has hands but no arms, and a face but no eyes?” Here’s another: “What the hell is going on with this handless, armless clock that has eyes, but they’re creepy as hell?”

Patience is the name of a new set of wall clocks from Japanese design company We+. It’s a neverending clip of a human face with eyes that function as the clock’s “hands,” each pointing to an area of the clock that represents a number. Instead of a ticking second-hand, Patience employs the popping sound of smacking lips that will drive all my fellow misophoniacs up the wall and through the roof. For the rest of you, it’s a fresh take on the clock face / human face pun that was old when your grandpa was born.

Videos by VICE

Photo © Masayuki Hayashii

Photo © Masayuki Hayashii

Photo © Masayuki Hayashii

Photo © Masayuki Hayashii

The series, featured at Salone de Mobile 2016, comes in three faces: an elderly woman, a young woman, and a young man with a red beard. We+ doesn’t list a price on their site, but you can contact them directly here. Their other products include a clock made from sand, 3D-scanned vases carved into acryllic cubes, and a smoky abstract light sculpture.

See more of We+’s projects on their website.

Related:

New ‘Moss Clocks’ Change with the Times

Let These Rorschach Clocks Bend Your Notions of Time

Liquid Magnets Power a Killer Minimalist Clock