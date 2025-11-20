VICE
VICE Exclusive Deal: 20% Off THC Drinks & Edibles at Crescent Canna

If you’ve been meaning to restock your stash or finally try those high-potency THC drinks everyone on TikTok keeps talking about, the time is now. Crescent Canna just dropped an exclusive deal for VICE readers. Get 20% off all THC drinks and edibles with code VICE, now through 12/2.

The brand has built a cult following for its fast-acting seltzers and surprisingly strong gummies (the kind that make you check the label twice), all hemp-derived, fully legal to ship, and lab-tested for people who want good vibes without mystery dosing.

Whether you’re gearing up for stressful family gatherings, Friendsgiving round two, or just want a smoother way to unwind than your usual nightcap, Crescent Canna’s lineup has something for every tolerance level. Below are five of their best-selling drinks and edibles worth grabbing before the code expires, and before everyone else beats you to it.

Crescent 9 THC Seltzer

This bold, fruit-forward seltzer offers 50 mg THC per can. It’s lab-tested and designed to hit in about 15 minutes. It comes in Grape Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Raspberry Lime.

Crescent 9 Strawberry Lemonade THC Seltzer (12-Pack)

$80 with deal (reg. $100) at Crescent Canna
Canna Moons 25 mg THC + 5 mg CBD Gummies

These THC gummies pack a balanced punch at 25 mg THC plus 5 mg CBD each. They’re available in flavors like strawberry, grape and mango. Consider them for a mellow-but-not-flat experience.

Canna Moons 25 mg THC + 5 mg CBD Gummies

$36 with deal (reg. $45) at Crescent Canna
Lemon 100 mg Max THC Gummy

For more advanced users, a single one of these gummies has 100 mg THC total (divided into four 25 mg servings). It serves a bold sour-lemon flavor and lab-tested potency.

Lemon 100 mg Max THC Gummy (Pack of 10)

$120 with deal (reg. $150) at Crescent Canna
10 mg THC Drinks Party Pack

A fun variety pack featuring 10 mg-per-can THC drinks (flavors like Sour Watermelon, Raspberry Lime, and Wobble Strawberry Pineapple with caffeine)—a lighter dose option that hits in about 15 minutes.

10 mg THC Drinks Party Pack (12-Pack)

$60 with deal (reg. $75) at Crescent Canna
Select Spectrum THC Sleep Gummies

Designed for winding down, these Select Spectrum gummies come in two strengths (25 mg or 50 mg) and include a blend of THC + CBD + CBN in flavors like Passionfruit and Mint — ideal for bedtime chill.

Select Spectrum THC Sleep Gummies (25 mg)

$36 with deal (reg. $45) at Crescent Canna
