These Shockingly Effective Tooth Whitening Strips Are 43% Off for Prime Day

Look, there are a hell of a lot of products out there that will tell you that they’ll make your teeth whiter—you’ve seen them. We’re talking charcoal toothpastes, electric brushes, and, of course, tons of gels and strips. But if you’ve been living in the ecosystem of American capitalism for a while, you know that those claims are mostly BS, or at the very least, that results rarely tend to be noticeable unless you’re going to the dentist (ugh), sitting in a chair for hours (ughhhh), and getting your teeth power-washed by professionals.

But I’m here to tell you—from firsthand experience—that there is one kit on the market that works so well it blew my damn mind. It’s this Crest 3D Whitestrips kit, which includes a blue light and does its job in just 10 one-hour-long wearing sessions. You can easily squeeze those in while watching The Golden Bachelor or whatever.

Videos by VICE

I’ve done the kit myself—twice, no less! It worked so well the first time that I saw results after literally just three strips, and after I completed the box, my teeth stayed super white for more than two years. I just repeated the process this past spring, and now my teeth are once again obnoxiously nice-looking. So, why am I telling you this now? Because the kit is currently 43% off for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (which end at midnight tonight!!!), taking it from its already pretty affordable price of $69.99 all the way down to $39.99.

Honestly, that’s unquestionably the best price you’re going to pay for these results. I wouldn’t jock this kit unless I personally felt like it had made me hotter. Which it did. Add to cart now, my tea-drinking brethren.

Snag the Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light kit for 43% off at Amazon.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.