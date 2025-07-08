Be a Crafty Artist and Score $30 Off a Cricut on Prime Day

People love their Cricuts. I’ve heard more people gush about theirs than any X-Acto knife or Dremel in my lifetime. From professionals selling on Etsy to friends who just make things for themselves, people love the little computer-connected automated cutting machines.

They remind me of that sick Canadian TV series, How It’s Made, only the Cricut “factory” is in miniature and inside your home. Upload a design into them, and they’ll cut 50 or so different types of materials with a hell of a lot closer precision than most people can manage with a pair of scissors. Or, say, an X-Acto knife.

Cricuts can be a couple of hundred bucks, if not more. And they take up a fair chunk of space. If you can’t justify devoting that much money or desk space to one, consider the Joy. It’s Cricut’s most affordable model, and at $30 off for Prime Day, it’s even cheaper than usual.

Using the Cricut is relatively straightforward. Sketch out the design on the software of your computer, smartphone, or tablet. Then wirelessly connect your Cricut to your chosen device via Bluetooth, load up the material you want cut, and watch it carve your design into existence.

More than cutting, the Joy can also draw and write with the included pens and marks. Whether you’re sketching out designs on greeting cards or writing labels that, unlike your chicken scratch handwriting, are actually legible, you just have to upload the design to your computer, smartphone, or tablet like you would for a cutting design.

For $13, you can purchase a Cricut Foil Transfer Kit for the Joy that will apply shiny, colored foil to whatever you’re working on. The kit comes with 12 sheets to get you started. Everything else you need to get you started with the Cricut comes with it.

You don’t need a monthly subscription, as using your Cricut is free, although the optional Cricut Access subscription for $10 a month gives you more fonts, images, and projects to use.