Crime Reporting in the Murder Capital: San Pedro Sula Nights

San Pedro Sula, Honduras, has made it to the top of the list of the world’s most dangerous cities (outside of war zones) for three consecutive years, with an annual homicide rate of 187 per 100,000 people. Reporting crime in Honduras is considered a high-risk job — according to the Honduran National Human Rights Committee, at least 47 journalists and media executives have been murdered between 2003 and 2014. VICE News spent four nights alongside Orlin Castro, a young reporter who covers the crimes that occur in the streets of San Pedro — which often result from the never-ending turf war between the 18th Street and MS-13 gangs, two of the city’s most notorious criminal groups.

