Criminals Are Using Devil’s Breath to Turn Victims Into ‘Zombies’

It’s sold in tablet form. Prescribed for cruise nausea. Sometimes worn as a patch behind the ear. But in the wrong hands, scopolamine becomes something else entirely—a drug that can wipe your memory, erase your will, and leave you wide-eyed and compliant while someone robs you blind…or worse.

Known on the street as “devil’s breath,” scopolamine has long been misused in Colombia, where it’s linked to robberies, sexual assaults, and cases so bizarre they sound made up (and we wish they were). But cases are creeping into Europe now, too.

In London, one woman said she felt disoriented after a stranger approached her on public transport. In 2019, an Irish dancer was murdered in a case involving the drug.

‘Devil’s Breath’ AKA Scopolamine

Even at normal levels, this drug can short-circuit memory and decision-making in minutes. Scopolamine works by blocking acetylcholine, the neurotransmitter tied to memory and muscle control. That helps prevent motion sickness but it also breaks your ability to form memories, make decisions, or even say “no.” Victims have described feeling dreamlike, unable to move or resist, and completely blank on what happened afterward.

The drug comes from plants in the nightshade family, used for centuries in rituals because of its hallucinogenic effects. But there’s nothing mystical about how it’s used today. In powdered form, it’s tasteless, odorless, and alarmingly easy to slip into a drink or blow in someone’s face. Once it’s in your system, it hits fast—and clears out before a routine drug test can catch it.

Scopolamine still has legitimate uses in medicine. It’s given before surgery to reduce saliva, or sometimes off-label to treat depression. But that’s a controlled environment. On the street, there’s no telling how much someone’s taken. Even doses under 10mg can be fatal.

Symptoms of scopolamine poisoning include confusion, hallucinations, rapid heart rate, flushed skin, blurred vision, and extreme drowsiness. If you feel any of that after a sketchy encounter or an unexpected drink, get help fast.

There’s something especially chilling about a drug that doesn’t just harm you—but makes you complicit in your own harm. It keeps you alert enough to follow orders, just not your own.