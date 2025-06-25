‘Crimson Capes’ Features Beautifully Brutal Pixel Art Swordplay, Online Co-Op, and PVP, Mixed with a Gorgeously Rendered World

Pixel art is where the medium of gaming got its start, and over the years, developers have refined it to a science. Crimson Capes, the next game developed by Poor Locke, looks stunning in motion. Appearing as the characters have been rotoscoped into the world, Crimson Capes has some of the best-looking animation I’ve seen in a game, period. Indie or not, this world looks genuinely beautiful. Incredible attention to detail proves that, once again, a great art style can triumph over the newest technology. I already know that as soon as Crimson Capes is available, I’m not going to be able to pull myself away.

Screenshot: Poor Locke

Imagine Pixel Art ‘Dark Souls’ With ‘Dragon’s Lair’-Level Animation. Now You Understand ‘Crimson Capes’ a Little Better

The idea of having a retro, Dark Souls-inspired world to explore with high fantasy notes sounds like a dream come true. Play solo, with friends, or invade other players’ worlds and make their life a living hell as you hunt them down. The choice is completely up to you. According to the Steam Description for Crimson Capes, it seems that this is going to be an extremely violent affair. Take the heads of your opponents, carve them up, and dispatch them however you can. It’s a dog-eat-dog world, and Milon the Tempest is up for the challenge.

Play video Video via Poor Locke on YouTube Video via Poor Locke on YouTube

Don’t believe me that Crimson Capes has the potential to be the indie gem of the year? A free demo is available that may convince you otherwise. If you’re planning on jumping in, I would strongly suggest using a controller if you’ve got one readily available. Trying to fight for your life with a keyboard and mouse may be a little more difficult than one could imagine. This is going to be one of those games that is going to get a massive cult following, and you can quote me on that now.

Checking out Poor Locke’s previous works, including Windmills, I can see that they’ve been refining their craft even further. They’ve got an impressive résumé of excellent indie Souls-likes and Metroidvanias, and Crimson Capes is the culmination of years of refining their craft. Sure, I may not be the best at Souls-likes or Metroidvanias, but I’m already shivering with anticipation for this one.