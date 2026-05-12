Crimson Desert ‘Censorship’ of Damiane Was a Bug According to Pearl Abyss

A new update to a popular Crimson Desert Damiane outfit sparked backlash online, with some players accusing it of being “censorship.” However, Pearl Abyss has revealed that the costume change was a mistake and will be fixed soon. Here is the Crimson Desert censorship drama explained.

Pearl Abyss Says Crimson Desert Damiane Outfit Change Was a Bug

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

The recent Crimson Desert sparked a bit of backlash online after it was discovered that changes were made to Damiane’s popular Elegant Carmine Leather Armor. According to players, the outfit added leggings to the character’s skirt. As a result, some fans accused the change of being ‘censorship’.

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However, Pearl Abyss has now responded, saying it was an accident. In an update on the official Crimson Desert Known Issues page, the developer explained that the costume alteration was the result of a bug. “While fixing an issue where the Elegant Carmine Leather Armor would clip, its appearance was unintentionally altered.”

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

Pearl Abyss also confirmed that the Crimson Desert Damiane Elegant Carmine outfit would be fixed and reverted to its old design in a future patch. So there you have it: it appears the popular outfit was having an issue where it was clipping in certain situations in the game. It looks like the temporary fix to the problem was accidentally left in the game.

Crimson Desert Censorship Controversy Explained

Screenshot: X

Backlash over the Crimson Desert Damiane outfit change first kicked off online when players posted images of the armor after the recent patch. In the screenshots, users argued that Damiane now has leggings added to her iconic outfit.

A user on X, for example, wrote: “Why are you censoring Damiane? That’s so unnecessary and disappointing.” Another commenter replied: “I don’t even play as Damiane, so this isn’t really anything to me. That being said, it was a very unneeded change and from the photos I’m seeing, it’s super noticeable for people who play her.”

Some players were so upset that Crimson Desert even started getting review-bombed on Steam. Here are some examples of the negative feedback: “Leaving a negative review due to the recent censorship of Damiane.” Another Steam reviewer wrote: “Starting to censor the game now after they sold millions, betraying the fans.”

Screenshot: Steam

It should be pointed out that not everyone was upset over the change. Many players defended Pearl Abyss over the Damiane update, while others didn’t really seem to care. Regardless, the Korean developer has confirmed that the costume alteration was a bug and that it will be fixed soon. So if this is an issue that bothers you, it should be fixed in an upcoming patch. Given how fast Pearl Abyss has been dropping updates, I wouldn’t expect it to be too long of a wait.