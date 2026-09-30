Crimson Desert DLC Delayed – New Release Date Revealed

Pearl Abyss has delayed the upcoming Crimson Desert DLC, Charting the Unknown. While players will have to wait a little longer to return to Pywel, the studio has already confirmed a new release date for the expansion.

Crimson Desert DLC Delayed by Two Weeks

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

If you were planning to jump into the new Crimson Desert DLC in mid-October, you’ll need to adjust your plans. In a September 30 announcement, Pearl Abyss confirmed that Charting the Unknown has been pushed back by two weeks from its original October 15 release date.

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According to the developer, the expansion needs more development time to improve its polish and stability. Pearl Abyss apologized to players for the additional wait and said it would use the extra time to refine the content before launch.

Hello, Greymanes. We would like to share an update regarding Crimson Desert’s upcoming DLC. pic.twitter.com/mKNmYn10jX — Crimson Desert (@CrimsonDesert_) September 30, 2026

“We are hard at work on Crimson Desert Enhanced: Charting the Unknown. However, we have determined that we need additional development time to deliver a more polished and stable gameplay experience. Therefore, we have decided to move the DLC’s release by 2 weeks.”

The studio revealed that they will use the extra time to polish the expansion’s gameplay while also revealing the DLC’s new release date.

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

The new Crimson Desert DLC release date is Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET. Players in Japan and South Korea will be able to jump into Charting the Unknown on Friday, October 30, at 7 AM local time.

For your convenience, here are the confirmed release times:

Region Date Time North America (PT) October 29, 2026 3 PM North America (ET) October 29, 2026 6 PM UTC October 29, 2026 10 PM Japan (JST) October 30, 2026 7 AM South Korea (KST) October 30, 2026 7 AM

What Does Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown Include?

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

Charting the Unknown is the first DLC for Crimson Desert, and Pearl Abyss has already revealed several of its biggest additions. The expansion will let players sail their own ship to unexplored islands and dive beneath the ocean to search for treasure and submerged ruins.

However, exploration isn’t the only focus. The DLC also expands housing and introduces more stories featuring Kliff, Oongka, and Damiane. Here are the main features confirmed so far:

Sailing: Command your own ship and explore islands beyond Pywel’s familiar shores.

Command your own ship and explore islands beyond Pywel’s familiar shores. Underwater exploration: Dive to discover treasure, ruins, and secrets.

Dive to discover treasure, ruins, and secrets. New combat challenges: Encounter additional enemies on land and at sea.

Encounter additional enemies on land and at sea. Expanded housing: Build and customize your home.

Build and customize your home. Facility management: Rent and manage facilities to earn money.

Rent and manage facilities to earn money. New stories: Investigate desert threats, political conflict, mysteries involving time, and secrets hidden underwater.

The Crimson Desert DLC expansion costs $24.99 and is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. Pre-orders include the Charter’s Diving Set for Kliff and Oongka, plus the Charter’s Light Diving Set for Damiane.