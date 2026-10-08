Crimson Desert DLC Features and Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

Pearl Abyss has revealed new Crimson Desert DLC features, including ocean exploration, expanded housing, and new storylines. Here is everything we know about the Charting the Unknown expansion, including the Crimson Desert DLC release date and exclusive pre-order bonuses.

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

The Crimson Desert DLC release date is October 29, 2026. The Charting the Unknown expansion was originally scheduled to launch on October 15, but Pearl Abyss by two weeks to give the team more development time. According to the studio, the additional time will be used to deliver a more polished and stable gameplay experience.

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That means players will have to wait a little longer before setting sail beyond Pywel’s shores. However, based on the features revealed so far, the expansion will give players plenty of new things to do when they return.

Crimson Desert DLC Features Explained

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

The Crimson Desert DLC expands the adventure across both land and sea. Alongside new enemies and stories, Charting the Unknown introduces more ways to explore the world and build a life in Pywel. Here is a breakdown of the biggest features revealed by Pearl Abyss:

Ocean Exploration and New Islands

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

One of the biggest additions in the Crimson Desert DLC is ocean exploration. Players will be able to take command of their own ship and sail beyond Pywel’s shores to discover new islands off the coast.

Interestingly, exploration won’t stop at the surface. You can also dive beneath the waves to search for underwater treasures, explore sunken ruins, and uncover hidden mysteries. So if you’ve been wanting more places to explore, the expansion is opening up an entirely new side of Pywel.

New Enemies Across Land and Sea

Pearl Abyss has also confirmed that new enemies will appear across both land and sea. According to the developer, these foes will bring new dangers that require players to adapt their tactics.

The announcement doesn’t go into detail about the individual enemies you’ll encounter. However, the studio is teasing some of your fiercest battles yet, so it sounds like exploring the ocean won’t exactly be a relaxing vacation.

Upgraded Housing and Facility Management

The Crimson Desert DLC will also give players more ways to make their mark on Pywel outside of combat. Specifically, you will be able to rent and manage a variety of facilities to earn money.

An upgraded Housing mode will let you build a home that feels more like your own. Pearl Abyss is also teasing deeper bonds with the people of Pywel through conversations, giving players another reason to spend time getting to know the world’s inhabitants.

New Stories for Kliff, Oongka, and Damiane

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

The expansion continues the journeys of Kliff, Oongka, and Damiane, with each character following their own path forward.

Pearl Abyss has teased several new storylines, including an ominous presence in the desert, a dangerous political conflict, a journey beyond time, and an ancient secret beneath the waves. While the announcement keeps the details fairly vague, it sounds like there will be plenty of new mysteries to unravel alongside the expanded exploration.

Crimson Desert DLC Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

Players who pre-order Crimson Desert: Charting the Unknown will receive exclusive diving sets for the game’s three playable characters. Here are the announced pre-order bonuses:

Charter’s Diving Set for Kliff and Oongka.

for Kliff and Oongka. Charter’s Light Diving Set for Damiane.

The diving sets fit right in with the expansion’s ocean exploration theme. Between sailing to new islands, searching sunken ruins, and continuing the stories of all three characters, Charting the Unknown is giving players plenty of reasons to return to Pywel on October 29.