Crimson Desert DLC Release Date – Charting the Unknown Launch Times

The Crimson Desert DLC release date and launch times have been revealed. Here is when players will be able to jump into the Charting the Unknown DLC, how to unlock it, as well as the new features confirmed for the expansion.

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

The Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC release date is Thursday, October 29, 2026. The expansion will be available on all major platfforms such as PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Videos by VICE

According to Pearl Abyss, the Crimson Desert DLC will release at 3:00 PM PT / 6:00 PM ET. That means the expansion will get an afternoon launch for North American players. However, that also means some regions will be getting the expansion on October 30 due to time zones.

To make this easier to track, here is a timetable showing when the Crimson Desert DLC goes live in every major region:

Crimson Desert DLC Release Times (All Region)

Region Local date Launch time United States (Los Angeles) October 29 3:00 PM PDT Mexico (Mexico City) October 29 4:00 PM CST United States / Canada (New York / Toronto) October 29 6:00 PM EDT Brazil (São Paulo) October 29 7:00 PM BRT United Kingdom (London) October 29 10:00 PM GMT Germany (Berlin) October 29 11:00 PM CET South Africa (Johannesburg) October 30 12:00 AM SAST Finland (Helsinki) October 30 12:00 AM EET United Arab Emirates (Dubai) October 30 2:00 AM GST India (New Delhi) October 30 3:30 AM IST China / Singapore October 30 6:00 AM CST / SGT Japan / South Korea October 30 7:00 AM JST / KST Australia (Perth) October 30 6:00 AM AWST Australia (Brisbane) October 30 8:00 AM AEST Australia (Sydney) October 30 9:00 AM AEDT New Zealand (Auckland) October 30 11:00 AM NZDT

All New Features in Crimson Desert Charting the Unknown DLC

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

Pearl Abyss has released a new six-minute overview trailer showing off what players can expect from Charting the Unknown. And if you’ve been looking for a reason to jump back into Crimson Desert, the expansion is adding quite a bit.

From romance and marriage to shipbuilding and underwater exploration, here are the new features revealed for the Crimson Desert DLC:

Romance and marriage: Build relationships with characters throughout Pywel, with some connections eventually leading to romance and marriage.

Build relationships with characters throughout Pywel, with some connections eventually leading to romance and marriage. A livelier Greymane camp: Characters you’ve grown close to can visit your camp once it has been upgraded enough.

Characters you’ve grown close to can visit your camp once it has been upgraded enough. Shipbuilding: Unlock shipbuilding after establishing the Greymane camp and completing the related questline.

Unlock shipbuilding after establishing the Greymane camp and completing the related questline. Ship customization: Customize your ship before setting sail.

Customize your ship before setting sail. New islands: Discover islands occupied by enemy factions, take on new challenges, and establish strongholds.

Discover islands occupied by enemy factions, take on new challenges, and establish strongholds. Pirates and naval combat: Face pirates off the coast of Delesyia and battle enemy ships at sea.

Face pirates off the coast of Delesyia and battle enemy ships at sea. Underwater exploration: Craft a diving suit to spend more time exploring below the surface.

Craft a diving suit to spend more time exploring below the surface. Sunken ruins and treasure: Discover underwater ruins, treasure, and resources.

Discover underwater ruins, treasure, and resources. Underwater mounts: Explore the ocean with mounts including penguins and turtles.

Explore the ocean with mounts including penguins and turtles. Business management: Lease facilities and assign equipment and comrades to help run your operations.

Lease facilities and assign equipment and comrades to help run your operations. Expanded housing: Design your residence with additional layouts and customization options.

Design your residence with additional layouts and customization options. Claimable castles: Liberate castles, claim them, and decorate their interiors and courtyards.

Liberate castles, claim them, and decorate their interiors and courtyards. Garden of Trials: Fight bosses in consecutive challenges to earn special rewards.

Play video

The expansion also introduces new storylines for Kliff, Oongka, and Damiane, alongside an ocean-focused adventure. However, some of this content requires progress through the main game before you can access it.

How to Unlock Crimson Desert DLC Content

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

Before the Crimson Desert DLC release date arrives, you may want to make some progress through the main story. While you can dive underwater without meeting any special conditions, several other additions have specific requirements.

Here is what Pearl Abyss says you need to unlock the expansion’s main content:

DLC content Unlock requirement Kliff, Oongka, and Damiane’s new storylines Complete the main story, then access them through the Journal menu. Ocean storyline Complete “Howling Hill” in the main story. Shipbuilding Establish the Greymane camp at Howling Hill, then complete the related questline. Upgraded housing Establish the camp and complete Luke’s Request under the “Grounds of the Sunrise” Greymanes Faction quest. Claimable castles Complete the main story and relevant quests, then liberate the required strongholds. Business management Establish the camp and complete the faction quest needed to liberate the relevant region. Garden of Trials Complete the main questline.

So, if you’re mainly jumping back in for the new character stories or boss challenges, you’ll want to finish the campaign first. Pearl Abyss also says additional details will be shared in the patch notes when Charting the Unknown launches.