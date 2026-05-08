Crimson Desert Is Getting A Surprise Update Soon That Adds Its Most Requested Feature

Pearl Abyss has revealed that it’s dropping a surprise Crimson Desert update soon. The new patch will be adding a major ‘extraction’ feature, which will allow players to recover upgrade materials. However, the Crimson Desert patch will also be getting new special mounts as well.

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

Another week, another Crimson Desert update that adds more incredible features to the game. Seriously, if Pearl Abyss doesn’t win “Best Community Support” at this year’s Game Awards, it would be a crime! The Korean studio surprised players on Discord by that will be released soon and will have the following features:

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Extraction Feature (lets you recover materials used in equipment refinement)

New Special Mounts

“Hello Greymanes. We’d like to share some info about the schedule and major update content of our next patch. The update will be released within the next few days and will include new special mounts, an extraction feature that will allow you to recover materials used in equipment refinement, and more.”

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

This is pretty big news, as this was one of the most requested features players have had since launch. It means that you can now finally recover materials you’ve used to upgrade your equipment. Up to this point, rare materials would be permanently stuck on armor or weapons you had refined previously. Now you can get those materials back from equipment you are no longer using.

At the time of writing, we do not have a release date for the surprise Crimson Desert update. However, Pearl Abyss did state the new patch would be released “within the next few days.” Typically, that can be interpreted as being between 3 to 5 days.

So if we had to guess, the Crimson Desert update could drop between May 10 and May 13. But that is pure speculation, as it could be released earlier or later. Regardless, this is an unexpected patch that is adding some pretty big features.

Crimson Desert Is Getting New Special Mounts

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

Finally, we don’t know what the new special mounts mentioned in the update will entail. It could simply just be new Legendary mounts, such as the White Bear or Silver Fang. However, I’m still personally hoping Pearl Abyss eventually reduces the cooldown for the Dragon mount we get later in the game.

Pearl Abyss continues to listen to player feedback at a record pace. For example, the developer recently completed their three-month-long roadmap in just three weeks. So who knows, maybe as a compromise we’ll get a new Dragon mount all together that is less powerful, but still lets you fly whenever you want. We can only hope!