Crimson Desert Is Getting A Ton of New Content This October

Crimson Desert is getting its first major expansion next month and players can now get their first look at the upcoming huge content drop.

Crimson Desert: Charting The Unknown Trailer Reveal

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When Crimson Desert first released in March 2026, it quickly became one of the most talked about games of the year. The title was highly-anticipated and its unique controller mappings and vast open-world sparked tons of conversation and debate as players dove into its world.

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Now, just half a year after its release, the Pearl Abyss open-world game is returning with its first major DLC release. The Charting the Unknown DLC was revealed during the Sony State of Play and the trailer revealed that the upcoming content will be arriving on October 15, 2026.

“Reclaim power and reach beyond—into the unknown. The story of Pywel continues in Crimson Desert: Charting the Unknown as Kliff, Oongka, and Damiane set out to discover their purpose and shape their futures. However, as turmoil unfolds around them, each must fight to forge a path through the trials ahead. Join them on a new adventure and discover what new possibilities await across Pywel.”

The trailer wasn’t a full deep dive, but does reveal some interesting new systems and locations. One of the biggest reveals seems to be a new feature that will allow Kliff to do some homebuilding. The footage shows players building a home, adjusting the placement of furniture, and exploring a new space.

New Threats Emerge – Formidable foes await across land and sea, each bringing new dangers to overcome. Adapt your tactics, and steel yourself for your fiercest battles yet.

– Formidable foes await across land and sea, each bringing new dangers to overcome. Adapt your tactics, and steel yourself for your fiercest battles yet. Explore the Ocean – Adventure now extends beyond Pywel’s shores. Take command of your ship and set sail across the ocean to explore new islands off the coast. Then dive beneath the waves to uncover underwater treasures, sunken ruins, and hidden mysteries.

– Adventure now extends beyond Pywel’s shores. Take command of your ship and set sail across the ocean to explore new islands off the coast. Then dive beneath the waves to uncover underwater treasures, sunken ruins, and hidden mysteries. A Richer Life in Pywel – Make your mark on Pywel in more ways than ever before. Rent and manage a variety of facilities to earn your fortune, build a home that’s truly your own with the upgraded Housing mode, and talk with the people of Pywel to forge deeper bonds.

– Make your mark on Pywel in more ways than ever before. Rent and manage a variety of facilities to earn your fortune, build a home that’s truly your own with the upgraded Housing mode, and talk with the people of Pywel to forge deeper bonds. The Journey Continues – New stories unfold across Pywel—from an ominous presence in the desert and a dangerous political conflict to a journey beyond time and an ancient secret beneath the waves. Follow Kliff, Oongka, and Damiane as they forge their own paths forward, discover their purpose, and shape their destinies.

Additionally, the footage also takes things below the surface with a brief teaser including some surprising scuba gear.

Pre-orders for Crimson Desert Enhanced’s new DLC will roll out across console and PC, starting with PlayStation Store at 3:00 PM (UTC) on September 3rd, followed by Steam and Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store at 9:00 PM (UTC).

Shoppers who pre-order will receive the Charter’s Diving Set for Kliff and Oongka and the Charter’s Light Diving Set for Damiane as an exclusive pre-order bonus.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Crimson Desert and Sony State of Play news and updates.

Crimson Desert: Charting the Unknown expansion DLC arrives on October 15, 2026.