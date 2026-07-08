Crimson Desert Is Looking To Expand To a New Audience

A few months have passed since Crimson Desert launched and it sounds like after its initial success, the development team at Pearl Abyss is already exploring ways to bring the title to even more gamers.

Pearl Abyss Is Already Testing Early Builds of Crimson Desert on Nintendo Switch 2

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

When Crimson Desert launched earlier this year in March, it dominated the video game community conversation for a few weeks. Many consumers had very high expectations for the game and its unique world and peculiar button mapping sparked lots of conversations.

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The hype has mostly died down now that the game has been out for a few months, but Pearl Abyss is still hoping to expand the Crimson Desert fanbase and bring in even more sales in the future.

Pearl Abyss CEO Heo Jin-young recently addressed shareholders during a meeting to discuss a decline in the company’s stock price. In response to a question about the possibility of a Nintendo Switch 2 version of Crimson Desert, Heo Jin-young explained:

“We believe it is important to showcase Crimson Desert on as many platforms as possible. We are reviewing the Nintendo Switch 2, and it is currently being developed to a level where basic gameplay is possible. However, platform expansion is not just a simple port; the key is whether we can fully maintain the graphics, action, and open-world experience of Crimson Desert on that device. The Switch 2 version still requires optimization and technical verification, and we must also review partner collaboration and whether it meets our quality standards. Therefore, it is difficult to confirm a release schedule. We will announce it transparently once there is confirmed information.”

That is obviously far from an official announcement or a release date, but it’s very exciting to learn that things are far enough along that the title’s basic gameplay is currently being tested on Nintendo Switch 2.

If Crimson Desert does end up eventually launching on the Nintendo platform, it will be very interesting to see how well it sells and if there is really a big market for additional players. There are plenty of Nintendo Switch 2 owners around the world and it’s possible that many of them are still hoping to try out the 2026 action RPG.

Be sure to check back soon for more Crimson Desert news and updates.

Crimson Desert is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series consoles. There is no confirmed release date for the Nintendo Switch 2 version.