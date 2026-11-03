‘Crimson Desert’ Just Added a Full Romance System, Including Marriage and Divorce

Crimson Desert has received a new DLC, Charting the Unknown, which dropped on October 29 and opened the door to plenty of new environments and storylines. From exploring the ocean to battling bosses and building customizable houses, there’s plenty to do – including falling in love! With this new expansion, players can now romance their favorite NPC.

Can players and their chosen NPC get married? The short answer is yes, though the long answer takes time and effort. Not every NPC is romanceable. When you interact with an NPC who isn’t a relationship option, a symbol of a crossed-out person with a heart next to it will appear. The three main characters can’t romance each other, and the Greymane mercenaries also can’t compete in the dating game.

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Fittingly enough, the new romance mechanic is an offshoot of the Trust mechanic that already exists in the game. But earning a lot of Trust with an NPC doesn’t mean the player will automatically be able to marry them. Instead, romancing a character starts the same way many romantic relationships start – with flirting.

The New ‘Crimson Desert’ DLC Lets Players Fall in Love, Get Married, and Even Get Divorced

Alongside prompts to give gifts and chat with the character, players can choose the “Flirt” option. Flirting with the NPC of their choice will increase the romance level by a few points each time. Gifting and chatting with them also matter and will help the connection grow. To keep the fun from being spoiled by speedrunning, players can only flirt with their non-playable paramour once per day.

Similarly, romancing some NPCs seems exclusive to certain characters. To romance one of the Witches of Pymel, you need to play as Kliff. This is because Kliff is the only character who can trigger the quest necessary to marry one of the Witches, although all four are available to him.

After reaching the maximum level on the romance meter, which tops out at 100, players can put a ring on it. For players who might be nervous to propose, they don’t need to worry – as long as they have the right amount of romantic points, their favorite NPC will say yes! Once married, the NPC can travel alongside the player or wait for them at their home base, and even give them little gifts.

Players can even give their new spouse a little makeover at a local barbershop. And finally, if regret starts to creep in for whatever reason, players can choose to get a divorce and start the process all over again if they want a new partner. You can find the option in the interaction menu.

Although the DLC was initially slated to release on October 15, players are now able to dive into new content for Crimson Desert – literally, since underwater exploration is another new feature, where they can discover treasure and other secrets.