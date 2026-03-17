Crimson Desert PS5 Gameplay Finally Revealed After Backlash and It Looks Better Than Expected

Pearl Abyss has finally released Crimson Desert PS5 gameplay footage after weeks of backlash from players. Until now, all official footage focused on PS5 Pro and high-end PC builds, leaving fans without a clear look at how the game runs on base hardware. The new 28-minute demo finally gives players their first real look at the game running on base PS5 and it puts major performance concerns to rest.

Crimson Desert PS5 Gameplay Finally Revealed After Backlash

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

If you read that headline and thought: didn’t we already get Crimson Desert PS5 and PC gameplay footage already? This is true. However, the Digital Foundry performance analysis of the game was specifically for PS5 Pro and higher-end PC builds. Crimson Desert recently sparked backlash online after it was revealed that there would be no base PS5 footage of the game before launch.

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As a result, players speculated that Crimson Desert ran poorly on consoles. However, Sony PlayStation just released the first Crimson Desert PS5 gameplay footage – and it looks absolutely incredible. Yes, despite all the controversy surrounding the game’s launch, it looks like all the worry was for nothing, as Crimson Desert performs really well even on base PS5.

Screenshot: PlayStation, Pearl Abyss

The new PS5 gameplay footage was posted on the official Sony PlayStation Japan channel, and it’s over 20 minutes long. The demo actually shows you a lot of the game as well, including higher-density town sections and intense combat battles.

So Sony definitely ran the game through its paces. This is also only Volume 1 of their pre-launch gameplay coverage. According to PlayStation, more Crimson Desert PS5 gameplay footage will be posted on YouTube starting March 18.

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Crimson Desert PS5 vs PS5 Pro Performance Differences Explained

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

As we previously reported, the Crimson Desert PS5 Pro performance has already been tested by Digital Foundry. The short of it is the game runs at an incredible 4K (upscaled from 1080p) with 60 FPS. The open-world adventure game specifically uses the new PSSR 2 to achieve this. According to Digital Foundry, it’s one of the most impressive AAA games they’ve seen in terms of visual fidelity and performance.

However, what about Crimson Desert base PS5 performance? Unfortunately, the latest PlayStation Japan footage doesn’t actually track FPS in the video. However, just eyeballing the demo, the game visually looks stunning and doesn’t appear to have any major FPS drops. With that being said, I thought it would be interesting to take a look back at the Crimson Desert PS5 specs FAQ that Pearl Abyss released last week.

Screenshot: PlayStation, Pearl Abyss

Crimson Desert PlayStation 5 Performance

Setting Performance Balanced Quality Resolution 1080p Upscaled 4K (from 1280p, FSR 3) Upscaled 4K (from 1440p, FSR 3) Target Performance 60 FPS VSync / 60+ FPS VRR 40 FPS VSync* 30 FPS VSync Raytracing Quality Raytracing Low Raytracing Low Raytracing High

So yeah, Crimson Desert PS5 will run at 1080p and 60 FPS on its lowest setting mode. However, for those who want higher visuals, they can run it at an upscaled 4K resolution with a 40 FPS VSync enabled.

While we don’t know which mode is being used in the PlayStation Japan footage, the new demo at least is proof that the game looks and runs well on base consoles. It also proves that the performance specs Pearl Abyss released weeks ago was actually accurate.