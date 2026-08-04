Crimson Moon Release Date and PS5 Exclusive Content Revealed

ProbablyMonsters upcoming gothic action-RPG Crimson Moon finally dropped some more details about its upcoming launch, including the game’s release date and some PlayStation exclusive in-game items.

Crimson Moon Launches September 1, 2026

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A new post on the PlayStation Blog has confirmed that Crimson Moon will be joining the very crowded September release calendar. The upcoming action-RPG will feature brutal melee combat, replayable hunts and challenging boss encounters at launch.

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As part of the launch reveal, the team confirmed that Crimson Moon is launching on September 1. The announcement went on to also share some new details about the two-player online co-op.

While Crimson Moon is fully playable solo, every hunt can also be tackled in two-player online co-op.

“Co-op isn’t simply about having another player dealing damage. Every hunt dynamically scales between solo play and two-player co-op, ensuring encounters remain challenging however you choose to play. Whether you’re coordinating Weapon Arts, experimenting with different builds, or standing shoulder-to-shoulder against towering bosses, co-op adds a whole new layer of teamwork to every hunt.”

In addition to the co-op details, the Blog post also focused on making the pitch that PlayStation is the best place to play Crimson Moon. Players on PlayStation 5 Pro can take advantage of native support for upgraded PSSR, helping deliver a sharper image as you explore the blood-soaked streets of Gildenarch and battle the horrors lurking within.

Crimson Moon launches for $19.99, while Crimson Moon: Deluxe Edition will be available for $29.99. Every PlayStation player – whether they choose the Standard or Deluxe Edition – will receive the exclusive Sonai Magistrate Armor Set at launch.

Although the PlayStation Blog post was obviously focused on the PS5 and PS5 Pro pitch, the game will also be available on PC and Xbox Series consoles at launch.

For those who aren’t familiar with Crimson Moon yet, the plot is described as:

“You are Nephilim: a human-angel hybrid forged to defend humanity with supernatural powers. Fight solo or with a friend to annihilate demons and challenge brutal bosses in relentless melée combat. Rise, violent one. The prophecy is yours to fulfill.”

The $19.99 entry point could help make this title stand out in the late summer and early fall, if it has some strong reviews and positive word of mouth buzz to go along with it.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and updates as the Crimson Moon release date approaches.

Crimson Moon arrives on September 1, 2026 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.