Crisis Capitalism: How to Use the Coronavirus Pandemic to Sell Your Product

Screen Shot 2020-03-12 at 12
American companies—from kids’ trampoline studios and virtual reality companies to bidet and 3D printer manufacturers—are taking to heart the old adage “never let a good crisis go to waste” by figuring out how they, too, can get in on the coronavirus frenzy.

Over the last several weeks, Motherboard reporters have gotten a truly mind-boggling number of coronavirus-related press releases that fall into one of four broad categories:

  • Our event you have never heard of is canceled
  • Buy our thing to protect yourself from the pandemic
  • Here’s how we’re protecting the world from coronavirus
  • What to do in quarantine (masturbate)

Taken together, I think we can learn a lot about crisis capitalism and the collective psyches of American small businesses/startups. This is not even close to an exhaustive list:

lol:

1584031356330-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-122525-PM

Thinkfluencer:

1584031366585-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-121345-PM

For learning:

1584031373471-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-122501-PM

Celeb angle:

1584031380450-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-122455-PM

A seat cover to protect you on flights:

1584031387937-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-122407-PM

Face … shield:

1584031417851-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-122325-PM

Steam blasters:

1584031426423-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-122304-PM

Solar panels(??????):

1584031435234-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-122243-PM

Mask suction cup:

1584031444509-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-122207-PM

Document copying services:

1584031452333-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-122155-PM

Yoga for the scared, vulnerable, and tired:

1584031491611-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-121858-PM

Virtual conferences:

1584031498412-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-121804-PM

Trampoline park power cleaning:

1584031511534-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-121737-PM

For those who work from home on a yacht:

1584031530478-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-121654-PM

For those who are bored and wanna teach English:

1584031540074-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-121618-PM

To learn:

1584031548715-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-121602-PM

Powerwash:

1584031560716-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-121532-PM

For those who wanna “Sworkit”

1584031568031-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-121519-PM

For the zoomers:

1584031575448-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-121458-PM

For VR shopping:

1584031588351-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-121444-PM
1584031597938-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-121430-PM

For dirty butts / those who did not panic buy toilet paper:

1584032642182-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-10259-PM

To monitor houseguests:

1584031609522-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-121332-PM

To film your conference:

1584031620958-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-121308-PM
1584032727650-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-10513-PM
1584031630827-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-121233-PM

To party:

1584031640834-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-121118-PM

I dunno:

1584031662456-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-113321-AM

Horny:

1584031671625-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-112814-AM

Horny:

1584033000885-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-125158-PM

Weirdly confident:

1584031680346-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-112648-AM

Powerwashing:

1584031702983-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-112441-AM

VR:

1584031735567-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-112204-AM

Resilience of capitalism:

1584031751961-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-112135-AM

Blockchain, Babey:

1584031763538-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-112122-AM

Wi-Fi hotspot:

1584031781942-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-112048-AM

VR VR VR VR VR VR VR VR VR:

1584031791202-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-112038-AM

To get stoned

1584031803239-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-111921-AM

To #CancelEverything

1584031812167-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-111901-AM

Horny:

1584031844689-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-111633-AM

Horny:

1584031855694-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-111558-AM

Robots:

1584031861356-Screen-Shot-2020-03-12-at-111619-AM
