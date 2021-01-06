Crispiest Homemade Potato Chips Recipe

Makes about 3 cups (5 ounces|150 grams)

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

1 pound|450 grams Yukon gold potatoes, scrubbed clean

¼ cup|60 ml white vinegar

3 tablespoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

canola oil, for frying

DIRECTIONS

Thinly slice the potatoes using a mandolin and place in a bowl of ice-cold water. Rinse until the water runs clear, then drain. Cover with more water, plus the vinegar and 3 tablespoons salt. Soak for an additional 30 minutes. Drain, then pat completely dry using clean dish cloths. Heat 2-inches oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F. Working in batches, fry the potatoes until golden, about 2 to 3 minutes per batch. Transfer to a paper towel-lined baking sheet and season with salt.

