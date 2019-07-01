crispy-black-eyed-peas-recipe

Makes 4 cups
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 pound|450 grams dry black eyed peas
3 tablespoons|15 grams gumbo filé powder
2 bay leaves
1 small yellow onion, peeled and cut in half
1 tablespoon freshly cracked black pepper
½ cup|120 ml canola oil
¼ cup|55 grams Creole seasoning, preferably Tony Cachere’s
1 tablespoon onion powder
3 tablespoons|15 grams paprika
kosher salt, to taste
Videos by VICE
Directions
- Rinse black eyed peas in a colander and remove any broken beans or stones. Place peas in a large pot with enough water to cover by 3 inches. Add filé, bay leaves, and the onion. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until the peas are completely tender but not falling apart, about 30 to 45 minutes.
- When peas are almost cooked, heat the oven to 400°F. Drain the peas in a colander, and place on a towel-lined baking sheet to cool and dry, do not rinse. Move the peas around a little to help dry. Transfer the peas to a large bowl with oil and the remaining seasonings, tossing to coat evenly. Taste and adjust seasoning to your liking (sometimes a pinch of salt is needed).
- Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Spread the peas into an even layer between each baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes. Reduce the heat to 350°F and bake for another 40 minutes, or until the peas are crispy. Cool completely. The crispy black eyed peas will keep in an airtight container for up to 1 month.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.