Crispy Plantain, Collard Green, and Fennel Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 plantain, peeled and thinly sliced into rounds

canola oil, for frying

⅓ cup|80 ml sherry vinegar

2 tablespoons sumac

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon molasses

2 limes

4 peaches, seeded and cut into wedges

2 shallots, thinly sliced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 bunches collard greens, stems removed and discarded, leaves thinly sliced

2 fennel bulbs, trimmed and thinly sliced

⅓ cup corn nuts

⅓ cup sprouted black-eyed peas (optional)

Directions

Heat 1-inch oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium. Working in batches, add the plantains and cook until lightly golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a cutting board and lightly smash, then fry again until golden and crispy, 1 to 2 minutes more. Transfer to a paper-towel lined plate and season with salt. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk together the vinegar, sumac, mustard, molasses, and juice from 1 lime. Add in the peaches and shallots and toss to combine, then stir in the collards and fennel. Season with salt and pepper and add in the plantains, crispy peas, and sprouted peas. Zest the remaining lime over the top and serve.

From: This Collard Green Salad with Peaches Is a Love Letter to Southern Food

