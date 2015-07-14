Cristal Cocktail Shrimp Saffron Curry Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

For the spiced microwave rice:

3 tablespoons canola oil

2-4 pieces of whole Ceylon cinnamon bark, broken into smaller pieces

3 bay leaves

1 teaspoon ground cumin

3 cups microwaveable white rice

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

For the curry:

canola oil

½ red onion, chopped

½ white onion, chopped

4 tablespoons grated fresh ginger

5 garlic cloves, diced

3 serrano peppers, diced

¾ cup|177 ml Cristal Champagne (or any acidic sparkling white wine for you cheapskates)

1 teaspoon Spanish saffron

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

1 teaspoon Indian chile powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 pound|454 grams cocktail shrimp (pre-cooked, peeled, deveined, tails removed) with cocktail sauce packet

kosher salt, to taste

1 tablespoon heavy cream

1 bunch cilantro, chopped

Directions

Begin by tempering your spices for the rice. Heat the 3 tablespoons of canola oil in a large pan over medium-high. Once hot, add the cinnamon bark and cook for about 1 minute, then add the bay leaves. Cook for 30 seconds, then add the cumin. Wait 30 seconds before adding the amount of water for rice, per package directions. Pour into a large microwavable bowl and mix with the rice. Cook the rice according to package directions. Once slightly cooled, pick out large pieces of cinnamon bark and bay leaves. Stir in the butter and set aside. Heat more oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add onions and sauté for 2 minutes, then add ginger and garlic. Cook for several minutes until translucent and fragrant, stirring frequently, then add serrano peppers and cook for another minute or two. Reduce heat. Add the Champagne, then add saffron, pinching/crushing it between your fingers before adding to pan. Stir and bloom for 30 seconds, then add tomatoes. Add the Indian chile powder, cumin, and cocktail sauce packet. Continue stirring and salt to taste. Add shrimp and cook until heated through and liquid has reduced by ⅓. Add the cream. Heat for another minute, then spoon over the rice. Garnish with cilantro and serve.

From Fat Prince: Shrimp Curry with EpicLLoyd and Badmaash

