Cristiano Da Silva Scores a Hat-Trick of Delicious Free Kicks

Free kicks are a lot harder than they look. Yeah, sure, no one really moves around when they happen, and you’re given a time-frozen glance at net—but it’s a situation where everyone expects you to shoot and literally builds a human wall to stop you. Some people, however, can see through walls. Cristiano Da Silva is certainly one of them.

In a J.League match last Friday, Brazilian Da Silva went bonkers on his free kick opportunities, ringing in a hat trick of absolute stunners. It almost felt like the second-coming of Roberto Carlos.

The first goal—from well outside the box—took a tasty dip to the near post, leaving the keeper devastated. The second was taken from a distance closer to midfield than the goalline, and he struck a land-missile that nearly amputated a defender’s leg. The third, by comparison, seemed like a logical distance, but it absolutely lit up the top corner after jumping and dipping over a wall.

Da Silva came in balling like another certain Cristiano. Maybe Real Madrid have space among their Galacticos?