Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Angry at Television Reporter, Throws His Microphone Into a Lake

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially lost his shit ahead of Portugal’s final group game of Euro 2016, and been caught on camera throwing a television reporter’s microphone into a lake.

Portugal are currently third in Group F, with two points from their first two games. Ronaldo has come in for serious criticism after his lacklustre performances against Iceland and Austria, failing to score in either game and missing a penalty in the latter.

Videos by VICE

With Portugal set to play Hungary on Wednesday afternoon, Ronaldo and co. went for a walk near the team’s hotel in Lyon, presumably so the main man could clear his head. Unfortunately for him, a reporter from CMTV – a TV station with whom Ronaldo has feuded in the past – had other ideas.

Having approached Ronaldo and asked him whether or not he was ready for the Hungary match, the reporter was overpowered and relieved of his microphone. CR7 proceeded to throw it into a large body of water, before continuing on his way.

It’s been a petulant few weeks for Ronaldo, with his rant about Iceland’s “small mentality” after their 1-1 draw with Portugal drawing widespread ridicule. He will now have to hope that he and his teammates can overcome Hungary because, otherwise, this latest incident is going to make him look like an absolute plum.