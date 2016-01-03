Cristiano Ronaldo Gives the Ronaldo-est Interview of All Time

You may only know Cristiano Ronaldo as the world’s most talented and handsome soccer robot but, as we have learned, he is also the world’s most talented and handsome perfumier, world’s most talented and handsome Cristiano Ronaldo filmmaker, and world’s most talented and handsome sponsored Christmas message giver. Today we can add world’s most talented and handsome person who is making sacrifices now, so he can “live like a king” later.

Ronaldo gave an interview to El Mundo and spoke about the trials and tribulations of being a filthy rich, super-famous athlete. Some of his quotes, it should be noted, are entirely fair. At one point he discusses how hard it was to leave home at an early age and learn to be a man on his own. “Leaving home at 11 to go to a different world, first in Lisbon and then in Manchester, was very difficult,” he says, and that is undoubtedly true. It still doesn’t make the following quote any less funny: ” I was a teenager, but I had to do things like a man, to the point of ironing my own clothes. I never thought that I would have to do that aged 11.”

Ronaldo repeatedly says he’s not trying to complain, he’s just trying to point out his glamorous life comes with some drawbacks. Here’s more, as translated by ESPN FC:

Ronaldo added: “I have a super job — money, cars, houses — but that is not everything. An example — this Saturday there is a boxing match in Las Vegas and I would like to take my family and friends to see it. And I can’t because I don’t have time.

“I do not want to complain now because I am making sacrifices. But after I want to live like a king.”

I think we can all relate to not being able to go to a boxing match in Vegas because we don’t have the time. Hopefully we all can live like kings once our professional careers are over at age 40, too.

