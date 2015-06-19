Cristiano Ronaldo Has a Galaxy Named After Him

As if the already troubling relationship between sports and astronomy could not be any more powerful, astronomers at the European Southern Observatory have named a recently discovered galaxy, “CR7,” after Real Madrid star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Officially, CR7 is an acronym for COSMOS Redshift 7. According to the astronomers’ report, COSMOS is the field of sky where the galaxy resides, within the constellation of Sextans––sex-tans (note that Ronaldo’s underwear in that photo also bears the “CR7” brand name).

Redshift 7 is “a measure of its place in cosmic time,” which has something to do with Doppler effects and quantum mechanics. Essentially, a redshift measure of 7 makes it one of the oldest known galaxies, meaning that CR7 has been casting his warm glow throughout the universe since nearly the Big Bang.

However, the acronym itself is mentioned as an intentional homage by lead astronomer David Sobral of the University of Lisbon to his country’s superstar and is the latest in a long history of astronomers naming galaxies for famous athletes.

As we all learned in sixth grade science class, the Black Eye Galaxy was named after famed eye-black pioneer Andy Farkas, the Cartwheel Galaxy after Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith, and the Sunflower Galaxy was named in honor of the actual sunflower that the Toronto Blue Jays called up from the Syracuse Chiefs in May of 1981. Playing 3rd base in 53 games for the Blue Jays that season, the sunflower hit .178 with two home runs, 16 RBIs, and 84 strikeouts. The team did not pick up its option for the following season.

