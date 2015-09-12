Cristiano Ronaldo Nets Hat Trick Inside 20 Minutes

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his goal-scoring “drought” today in emphatic fashion. He posted Real Madrid to a 1-0 lead over Espanyol in the seventh minute, and by the 20th minute he had a hat trick. The world’s most beautiful cologne salesman who is also a soccer player had not scored in any match so far in this young season, whether on the club or national level, and surely Real Madrid were starting to get nervous.

But this man’s intestinal fortitude is made up of the same granite as his cheekbones, and he will not be silenced for long. His third goal—which, again, came in the 20th minute—was the best of the bunch. Gareth Bale fired a cross right in front of Espanyol keeper Pau Lopez and Ronaldo fought off his defender with a lunging kick to get his pink cleat on the ball and redirect it in.

[beIN]