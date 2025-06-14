‘Cronos: The New Dawn’ Is an Interesting Take on Third-Person Horror

Bloober Team is pretty busy. Not only are they working on the Silent Hill remake, but they’re also releasing Cronos: The New Dawn. A third-person survival horror game that has some elements of Dead Space but flips all of that on its head with a time-based mechanic.

‘Cronos’ wants you to be fast

You want to really scare the crap out of people? Make them rush. And that’s what Cronos: The New Dawn seems to be doing here. The end of the trailer makes it very clear, though: “Don’t let them merge.” Referring to your enemy having the ability to absorb other fallen bodies in an effort to get stronger. The only way to stop it is to burn the bodies. This gameplay trailer has your character, known as a Traveler, operating mainly with a pistol. I would think that you get more, but I’d also be even more interested if you don’t.

So, I think pressing people with the one weapon in Cronos: The New Dawn gives a greater sense of urgency and strategy in the way you prioritize enemies. And based on the description of the game, being tactical in combat will play a role.

“In a desolate world filled with ever-present danger, your survival hinges on your ability to strategize and plan ahead. The enemies you’ll encounter are nightmarish creatures, born from the remnants of humanity – defeating them will require you to make full use of your arsenal. You can manipulate temporal Anomalies to clear a path through the desolate environment and will have to scavenge for resources to replenish your limited ammo and supplies. Good preparation is key. Once in battle, split-second decisions can mean the difference between life

and death.“

The story is going to carry the game

So, a near-extinction-level event called simply The Change has occurred in Cronos: The New Dawn and left humanity destroyed. As a Traveler, you are tasked with finding time rifts that allow you to travel to the past. Using a Harvester, you can “extract their Essences and have them accompany you into the future.” Now, why you’re bringing these people into the future, I have no idea. But if Bloober Team can nail this story, they’ll have a hit on their hands.

I trust them to knock Cronos: The New Dawn‘s gameplay out of the park, but when I see things like this:

“But be wary: these essences have a profound impact on your journey. The more you carry, the more haunted your suit becomes — increasing your prowess on the battlefield but also bringing with them whispers in your ear and flickers into your vision, edging you ever closer to madness.“

I know that they have to be pounding away at this story. The Dead Space influence is obvious, but if there’s a chance that we can get some Eternal Darkness-level mind games? I’m all for it. Cronos: The New Dawn releases Fall 2025 on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.