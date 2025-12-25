Cronos: The New Dawn Is Getting a Whole New Mode Months After Release

Cronos: The New Dawn is a survival horror title released in 2025, praised by players for beautiful graphics, a dark, atmospheric world, and strong crafting mechanics that feel like they truly have an impact. Now, months after release, Cronos: The New Dawn is gaining a brand-new difficulty level, helping the game appeal to an even wider audience, involving players of all different skill levels.

New Temporal Diver Mode Difficulty Releasing For Cronos: The New Dawn in Early 2026

The new difficulty mode releasing for Cronos: The New Dawn is titled ‘Temporal Driver Mode’. According to the devs, Temporal Driver Mode is an easier difficulty that is aimed towards ‘players who prefer to enjoy the story without struggling with challenging encounters’. The Temporal Driver Mode for Cronos: The New Dawn is set to release sometime in early 2026, with more details expected to be revealed in the coming weeks by the dev team.

Videos by VICE

You can take a look at the announcement trailer for Cronos: The New Dawn’s Temporal Driver Mode below:

Play video

Chronos: The New Dawn is also currently on a -25% discount via Steam as part of the annual Steam Winter Sale. Gamers who have been on the fence about picking up this title now have even more incentive to do so, especially if difficulty has been a concern for how much enjoyment you may get out of the title. However, the Steam Winter Sale only lasts until January 5, 2026, at 10 AM PT, so players will need to ensure they grab the game by then if they want the 25% discount deal.

How do chronos: the new dawn players feel about the new temporal driver mode?

There have been mixed responses to this reveal. While some players have expressed more interest in gaining a mode for increased difficulty rather than an easy option, other players have noted that a more relaxed mode will benefit the game.

According to users on Steam, the game is not considered to be easy overall, largely due to ammunition and inventory management mechanics. Some players have expressed excitement in finally being able to properly dive into the title for the first time when the release drops, while others have stated disappointment that there isn’t more content being added.

Here’s some of the opinions from those in the Chronos Steam community:

“The game is stronger on story than gameplay so this is not surprising for me”

“Can’t wait to recommend the game to more people! The game being hard as default is great but its always nice to see accessibility options”

“Props to this game though for actually being hard as the default, most games are super easy even on the hardest difficulty. For survival horror it also adds to immersion so I think it’s the right way.”

Of course, this was only an initial announcement, so it’s not entirely impossible that more features, such as new weapons or cosmetics, will become available alongside Temporal Driver Mode. Fans will simply have to wait and see over the next couple of weeks.