Cross-dressing, J Pop and Death Metal: A Day in the Life of Aussie Wrestler Ladybeard

In this episode of Off Day, sponsored by AXE, we meet Ladybeard – a cross-dressing Aussie wrestler who spends his time outside the ring performing J Pop-infused death metal at intimate venues across Asia. Filmed over three days in Tokyo, Osaka and Yokohama, VICE Sports gained a fascinating insight into the cult following he has amassed, and discovered just how seriously he takes his wrestling and semi-professional pop career.

