Could CrossFit Be a Replacement for Prescription Drugs?

Working out has always been considered one of the best natural forms of preventative medicine out there. After all, there’s no better way to avoid illness than by being your healthiest self, and fitness is among the best ways to achieve that.

A recent study adds even more validity to this widely held belief, suggesting that the popular workout regimen CrossFit can actually decrease the need for prescription drugs over time. No one likes the weekly pill rollout, especially when each day has four to five medications, and CrossFit is apparently one way to avoid heading down that path.

A study published in Integrative and Complementary Medicine surveyed 1,211 people between 19 and 67 years old, with the majority being between 30 and 49. The subjects are those who had been taking prescription drugs before starting CrossFit. Some of the medicated conditions included anxiety, depression, asthma, and high blood pressure.

Researchers discovered that 54 percent of people claimed to take fewer prescription drugs within six months of starting the intense workout regime. Forty percent of people also reported fewer visits to the doctor. More than half of them who reported long-term health issues said they take fewer painkillers than they did before starting CrossFit.

Like any study, not everything translates to your exact situation. That being said, there’s no doubt that any form of exercise, CrossFit or not, can help your future self while also boosting your health in the present.

In regards to CrossFit, there’s certainly a level-up with this regimen that isn’t your everyday workout. It’s called high-intensity for a reason, but was designed with an aerobic approach mixed with functional body movements serving as the perfect blend of exercises to get you into the burn zone and improve cardiovascular health.

So lay off the CrossFit jokes, guys. Perhaps there’s much more to it than the perceived annoying CrossFitters who can’t stop talking about CrossFit. We’ve all come across that person.