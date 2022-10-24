Crostino alla Palermitana (Palermitano Toast) Recipe

Serves 2 to 4
Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS
Videos by VICE
1 ½ tablespoons unsalted butter
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
½ cup|125 ml whole milk
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
freshly grated nutmeg, to taste
¼ cup|25 grams Parmigiano Reggiano, grated
1 ¾ ounces|50 grams prosciutto cotto, cut into ¼-inch cubes
1 ounce|30 grams mozzarella cheese, cut into ¼-inch cubes
4 (½-inch thick) slices of bread
¼ cup|40 grams “00” flour
½ cup|65 grams plain breadcrumbs
vegetable oil, for frying
DIRECTIONS
- Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium-high. Whisk in the all-purpose flour and cook 2 minutes, then slowly whisk in the milk. Cook, stirring constantly, until thick, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and whisk in the parmesan cheese and season with the salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Cool completely, then stir in the prosciutto cotto and mozzarella.
- Cut the crusts off the bread, then cut the bread in half to form triangles.
- In a medium bowl, combine the “00” flour with ¾ cup|180 ml of water and a pinch of salt, whisking until a smooth, thin batter forms. Spread about 3 tablespoons|45 grams of the seasoned bechamel onto half of the bread, then top each piece with another slice of bread. Dip the sandwiches into the batter, then dredge in the breadcrumbs.
- Heat 2-inches of oil in a medium saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F. Working in batches, fry the sandwiches, flipping once, until golden, about 2 minutes. Repeat with the remaining sandwiches and serve immediately.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.