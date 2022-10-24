Crostino alla Palermitana (Palermitano Toast) Recipe

Serves 2 to 4

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

½ cup|125 ml whole milk

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

freshly grated nutmeg, to taste

¼ cup|25 grams Parmigiano Reggiano, grated

1 ¾ ounces|50 grams prosciutto cotto, cut into ¼-inch cubes

1 ounce|30 grams mozzarella cheese, cut into ¼-inch cubes

4 (½-inch thick) slices of bread

¼ cup|40 grams “00” flour

½ cup|65 grams plain breadcrumbs

vegetable oil, for frying

DIRECTIONS

Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium-high. Whisk in the all-purpose flour and cook 2 minutes, then slowly whisk in the milk. Cook, stirring constantly, until thick, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and whisk in the parmesan cheese and season with the salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Cool completely, then stir in the prosciutto cotto and mozzarella. Cut the crusts off the bread, then cut the bread in half to form triangles. In a medium bowl, combine the “00” flour with ¾ cup|180 ml of water and a pinch of salt, whisking until a smooth, thin batter forms. Spread about 3 tablespoons|45 grams of the seasoned bechamel onto half of the bread, then top each piece with another slice of bread. Dip the sandwiches into the batter, then dredge in the breadcrumbs. Heat 2-inches of oil in a medium saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F. Working in batches, fry the sandwiches, flipping once, until golden, about 2 minutes. Repeat with the remaining sandwiches and serve immediately.

