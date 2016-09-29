Crowd Control Or: How We Learned to Stop Being Idiots at Gigs

Sweaty, messy, loud. Gigs are one of life’s essential experiences. We all remember our first and we’re all looking forward to the next one.

Despite all the amazing bits, some people insist on acting like prats at live shows. And technology is the latest tool in their arsenal of annoyance. For example, 10% of the UK population feel that if they don’t post on social media during a gig, it didn’t happen. But the thing is, you can’t recreate the feeling of a live gig. Especially on your phone.

Videos by VICE

In Crowd Control, we asked slack-rockers and gig etiquette aficionados, Bloody Knees how to get the best out every show. Spoiler: leave the phone in your pocket. Presented by O2.

