Cruise Passenger Gets Stuck in Waterslide 150 Feet Above Open Ocean

A 13-second TikTok has been giving people nightmare fuel. In the clip, a cruise passenger is pinned inside a transparent water slide suspended more than 150 feet above the ocean. She stretches her arms along the plastic tube, scooting forward as waves crash beneath her. Off-camera, another guest gasps, “Oh my God, she’s literally stuck.”

The video, posted September 19 by TikTok user @kaylamierzejewski, has pulled in over 7 million views and nearly 240,000 likes. It spread quickly across platforms, with commenters trading panic attacks in real time. “Anyone else having a panic attack watching this?” one wrote. Another summed up the collective dread: “Stuck in a waterslide over actual ocean water would send me into a psychosis.”

Though the clip didn’t name the ship, People reported that the vessel closely matches Norwegian Cruise Line’s Bliss. Onboard is Ocean Loops, a double-looped attraction that dangles 11 feet off the side of the ship and 159 feet above open water. Riders stand on a trap door that drops them into the loop, where gravity and adrenaline are supposed to take over. Norwegian lists the ride’s requirements as a minimum height of 40 inches and a weight between 120 and 300 pounds.

This passenger’s ride didn’t exactly go as planned. Instead of shooting through the loops into a pool, she stalled mid-tube. What happened next remains unclear. Some viewers speculated she eventually wriggled out, while others noted the slides are equipped with emergency hatches for staff to use when someone gets stuck. Norwegian Cruise Line hasn’t publicly commented.

It isn’t the first scare on Ocean Loops. A 2022 video showed another passenger getting lodged in the same attraction, though she was freed quickly and, according to the original poster, lined up to try again. Last month, a different cruise ship, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, had its own water slide headline when a glass panel shattered mid-ride, injuring a guest.

Cruises market themselves as carefree playgrounds, but this video drilled straight into people’s deepest fears. Watching someone wedged in a see-through tube above the waves blends claustrophobia with vertigo, and leaves viewers wondering how safe these “thrill rides” really are.